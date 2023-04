🚨| Chelsea and João Félix want the same thing: for him to stay. However, there are two factors:



1. The negotiation with Atleti on the price.



2. The new coach. He is going to be the one who decides whether he wants Félix to stay or not.



[🎖️: @FabrizioRomano, @ChampsHouseCBS] pic.twitter.com/H4VXTgWUID