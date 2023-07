Tottenham manager Postecoglou: “No news on Harry Kane — at the moment there's nothing that's changed from a couple of days ago” ⚪️ #THFC



“Skipp? He’s 100% part of my plans. Davinson is exploring his options”.



“We're looking to bring in at least one more CB”, via @CDEccleshare. pic.twitter.com/isp9kGmBIy