Xavi on Leo Messi’s return to Barça next summer: “I think that now is not the time to talk about Leo’s return at Barça. He's a friend of mine, he's fine there, so are we…”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB



“Barcelona is his home, so let him remain calm and continue enjoying himself in Paris”. pic.twitter.com/9EIEtHfRT6