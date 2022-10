Klopp: “We have to be patient with Darwin Nunez, he’s still adapting. It’s really important in our situation that he isn't worrying, and Darwin doesn't look like he is worrying”. 🔴🇺🇾 #LFC



“New players come in and we want them to shine immediately, ofc — but we are calm”. pic.twitter.com/SvnzDWjkG3