⚪️🇫🇷 Carvajal: “The club hasn’t told us anything about Mbappé. But it seems like it's a possibility to see Mbappé joining Real in the summer, yes…”.



“It'd be great to have him here, he's a top player. It's top news for Real but also for the entire La Liga”, told @partidazocope. pic.twitter.com/ZI765wSHLx