Pedri on PSG links: “It would take lot of things to take me out of Barça. Rumours don't interest me, I want Barça”. 🔵🔴



“I will stay here for many more years, at my dream club — my goal is to become a captain and play at the new Spotify Camp Nou”, told @LaVanguardia. pic.twitter.com/s5pmpYjlUH