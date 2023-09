João Cancelo: “I always wanted to play in the Barça shirt and show people who believed in me how difficult it was to come to Barça”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB



“It’s where I’ve always dreamed of playing. A dream club, all my friends know all my idols played for Barça”, told @tjuanmarti. pic.twitter.com/FT9gj1SGe5