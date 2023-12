⚔️ First “home” game for NT Ukraine in 2024!



🏟️🇵🇱 Tarczyński Arena Wrocław

🗓️ March 26



➡️ Victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina means Ukraine will play for ticket to Euro-2024.



➡️ If Ukraine lose, we will play for the playoffs of Nations League for the 3rd place pic.twitter.com/bkyMjQPlhi