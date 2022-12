Youssufa Moukoko denies stories on €6m/salary new deal turned down: “I will never accept such a lie and I’m still shocked – it’s a shame”. 🟡⚫️ #BVB



“My full focus is on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund. I will never be bigger than the club”. pic.twitter.com/GlXGafBAz0