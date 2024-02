🚨🔴 News #Alonso: Liverpool have also already contacted the management of Xabi #Alonso! Just like Bayern!



➡️ If Alonso leaves Leverkusen in the summer, it's currently a race between Liverpool and Bayern ✔️ #LFC



➡️ At Bayern, they know it will be very difficult to get Alonso.… pic.twitter.com/lzZQpk1XMX