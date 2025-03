Van Dijk łączony z pogromcą Liverpoolu. Spotkał się z szefami giganta

🚨 After the Liverpool-PSG match, Virgil van Dijk had a conversation with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos. 🇳🇱



He expressed that not only is PSG the best team he has faced this season, but also the strongest team he has faced in the past three years.



(Source: @RMCsport) pic.twitter.com/AUlIJUNZdY