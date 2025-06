Real Madryt finalizuje transfer. Diament dołączy do giganta

🚨⚪️🇦🇷 #Liga |



✍️ Franco Mastantuono wil sign will sign a six year deal at Real United valid until June 2

2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣1️⃣



❗️He will join immediately Real Madrid after the Club World Cup.@footmercato pic.twitter.com/gbXJKhQxzc