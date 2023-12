🚨🔴🔵 Gabriel Moscardo to PSG, here we go! Understand verbal agreement with Corinthians has been reached for €20m fixed fee.



Package also includes €2m add-ons.



Moscardo will travel to Paris as soon as clubs sign the formal agreement.



🇧🇷 Beraldo & Moscardo to PSG, done. pic.twitter.com/ClYaPPXRh4