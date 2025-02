Napoli wypożycza piłkarza z Saudi Pro League. Ucierpi Fenerbahce

🚨🔵 Napoli and Al Ahli have started exchanging all documents for Allan Saint-Maximin deal.



Loan deal worth €3/4m agreed, NO buy option included.



❗️ All parties are waiting the legal green light from Saudi side and Fenerbahçe to break loan… then will be here-we-go. pic.twitter.com/0Ht2iFz7vv