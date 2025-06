🚨🆕 #ACMilan 🇵🇹 #TransferNews

AC Milan have set a price tag of 120/130 million euros for Portuguese player Rafael Leão.



🫵 Clubs from the Premier league, Bundesliga, Serie A and the Saudi Pro league have been linked with the Portuguese player. https://t.co/tNMg9a3fPI pic.twitter.com/y08Sag2RUX