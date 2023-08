Merih Demiral to Al Ahli, here we go! Understand there’s an agreement now in place with Atalanta and player side — set to be signed in 24h 🚨🟢🇸🇦



Two PL clubs wanted Demiral but Al Ahli agreed deal on same conditions — it’s done.



…one more smart, top signing for Al Ahli. pic.twitter.com/hPwaehwBD2