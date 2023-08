Ernest Nuamah has completed medical tests as new Olympique Lyon player 🇬🇭



◉ €25m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons.

◉ Loan with obligation to buy deal.

◉ Contract until June 2028.



2003 born striker for Nordsjælland will be new record signing for OL.



Here we go 🔴🔵✨ #OL pic.twitter.com/b345sP5ZV5