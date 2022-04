🔄 (LEWANDOWSKI): Joan Laporta wants to sign Robert Lewandowski and close the deal soon.



• The player and his family are keen on joining Barça and living in Barcelona.



• It depends on the finances.



Via (🟢): @gerardromero @carpetasFCB



Romero: "60% chances of his arrival."