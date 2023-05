🚨Newcastle United have once again rekindled their interest in Leicester City's James Maddison.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚫#NUFC 🔵#LCFC



👉 Tottenham and Manchester United are interested in signing the English player. https://t.co/4awrO16GjV pic.twitter.com/F40Z1ZPSKR