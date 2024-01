Giganci pragną 18-latka z Ligue 1. Transfer możliwy dopiero latem

🚨⛔️ Lille president Létang: “Leny Yoro will NOT leave the club in January”.



“There are no negotiations or talks now contrary to what some suggest”, told Le Parisien.



🌟 PSG, Man United and Real Madrid scouts have recently monitored Yoro at Lille.



Agent, Jorge Mendes. pic.twitter.com/NrwDKiWGJV