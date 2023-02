João Félix: “We don't know if my stage at Atlético de Madrid is over. We’ll only know in the summer, but I don't regret signing for Atleti”, told AS. 🇵🇹 #Atleti



“Gil Marin (Atléti CEO) always trusted me a lot, he sees me as a hope for the future of Atléti. We will see”. pic.twitter.com/UOBUtJXKGm