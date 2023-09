Piątek otrzyma konkurenta z Premier League? Nigeryjczyk ma trafić do ligi tureckiej

Understand Emmanuel Dennis has now decided to play in Turkey — he’s close to leaving Nottingham Forest 🚨🔴🇹🇷



Told Adana Demirspor and Istanbul Başakşehir presented loan bids with 100% salary covered, Dennis will make final decision soon.



⛔️ CSKA Moscow proposal, no chance. pic.twitter.com/gaGFG5dlyT