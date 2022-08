Excl: Sergiño Dest’s now considering a loan proposal from Villarreal, he’s open to discuss about it. Talks on with Barça — it’s up to the player. 🚨🟡 #FCB



Manchester United manager ten Hag wants Dest, it’s a possibility but it can only happen if Wan-Bissaka will leave. 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7Ofy602amK