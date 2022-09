Antonio Conte on Juventus job links: “It’s disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus and for me working in Tottenham. We have just started the season”. 🚨⚪️ #THFC #Juve



“I'm happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham, the owner and Paratici. I don't see any problems”. pic.twitter.com/simfnUgd1U