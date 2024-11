Choupo-Moting ma nowy klub. Podpisze dwuletni kontrakt

🚨🇺🇸 EXCL | Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will join New York Red Bulls (MLS) ✔️



Medical done. All agreed and signed.



35 y/o striker will join @NewYorkRedBulls as a free agent. It will be at least a two-year contract, starting in January 2025.@SkySportDE 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/s5oEbX7zBY