🔵🇧🇷 Chelsea and Palmeiras are set to review documents for Willian Estevão this weekend in order to get it signed.



◉ €40m fixed fee.

◉ €20m easy add-ons.

◉ €5m difficult extra add-ons.

◉ Contract until June 2032.

◉ Medical tests already completed.



