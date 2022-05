Done deal set to be confirmed. Borussia Dortmund are preparing paperworks & contract to be signed for Karim Adeyemi – after verbal agreement reached months ago. 🟡⚫️ #BVB



RB Salzburg will receive fee around €38m. Adeyemi’s contract won’t include any release clause.

Here we go. pic.twitter.com/YWmMKpCMKG