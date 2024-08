Szczęsny porozumiał się z Juventusem! Przełom w sprawie Polaka

🚨⚫️⚪️ Juventus and Wojciech Szczesny have now reached mutual agreement to terminate the contract with immediate effect.



Paperwork being prepared and checked; if all good, Szczesny leaves Juventus getting an important pay-out fee.



🇵🇱 Szczesny will be available as free agent.