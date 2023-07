Rebić odchodzi z Milanu. Wkrótce potwierdzenie transferu

Ante Rebić will fly to Istanbul on Sunday to be unveiled as new Besiktas player — documents exchanged between clubs tonight. ⚪️⚫️🦅 #Besiktas



◉ €2m package to AC Milan, add ons included.

◉ Permanent transfer, contract until June 2025.



…to be announced this weekend. pic.twitter.com/NVZOY4NpsD