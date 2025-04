Nagelsmann z klauzulą w umowie. Wtedy będzie mógł odejść

🚨👀 EXCL | Julian #Nagelsmann has a written release clause in his #DFB contract, valid from summer 2027!



The clause is worth around €7–8.5 million. His contract runs until the end of EURO 2028, which will take place in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.@SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/OF7eJJy9Qo