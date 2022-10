Thierry Henry on @CBSSportsGolazo about Zinedine Zidane and Juventus: "He's been linked to lots of clubs but it's never happened. I don't think Zizou will want to do it". 🚨🇫🇷 #Zidane



"I can see Zidane waiting for France national team – and it would make total sense". pic.twitter.com/1RaPYjYcsd