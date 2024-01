🚨 André Onana has agreed to play 2 matches in the space of 24 hours 😨



January 14: 🧤 vs Spurs

January 15: 🧤 vs Guinea



This is an amicable agreement between the player, the club and the national team to maximise his playing time for Man Utd before AFCON. 🇨🇲



