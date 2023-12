🔴⚪️ Xhaka: “Arsenal showed me little respect even though I was the captain. It was clear they wanted to get rid of me — apart from one person: Arteta”.



“With my heart & soul, I had already left the club. Mikel told me he wanted me to stay”, tells @honigstein @TheAthleticFC. pic.twitter.com/UkzxrJ9J1E