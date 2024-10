🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Erik ten Hag on McTominay doing great at Napoli: “I didn't want him to leave but it is the rules”.



“The clubs have to deal with the Financial Fair Play rules and the rules are not great”.



“The rules are, I would even say, bad… it forced us to make this decision”. pic.twitter.com/4ikhomSzjJ