Jurgen Klopp: “We won't cut Arthur Melo loan in January. Injury? I have no idea how long it will be but it will be long. It’s too far away”. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC



“It's a really serious injury. He's here. It's a long-term injury and when he's back, we'll think about it again”. pic.twitter.com/eNXpk5hnqq