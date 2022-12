Jürgen Klopp’s agent Kosicke denies any possibility of replacing Hansi Flick: “That's just a topic in the media. Jürgen has a contract until 2026 at Liverpool”, he told @SkySportDE @Plettigoal. 🚨🔴 #LFC



“Klopp intends to fulfill the contract with Liverpool”. pic.twitter.com/KTwKComh4N