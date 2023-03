Barça vice president Rafa Yuste: “I can’t guarantee that Ansu Fati will 100% stay because it doesn’t depend on me – but I can tell you that Xavi trusts him”. 🔵🔴 #FCB



“I told Ansu that he has to decide his own future. I never want our Masia talents to leave Barça”. pic.twitter.com/pXNWoSsvHo