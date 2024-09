🚨🇧🇷 Vitor Roque: “My time at Barça? It was a bit complicated for me”.



“When I arrived I had some opportunities but not in the way I expected but my head is calm”.



“I’m focused on my work with Betis. I thank God for the opportunity to wear the Seleção shirt once again”. pic.twitter.com/b1KRWC1UFv