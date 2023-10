🟢⚪️ Isco, again and again MOTM for Real Betis after joining the club as free agent from Sevilla.



His contract is valid until June 2025, it will be extended until 2026 if he plays at least 25 games (45' each).



In that case, release clause would be included for €10m. ✨🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/uI4SnrFVhY