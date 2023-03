Alex Telles on his loan to Sevilla expiring in June: "I’ve always said that I’m happy at Sevilla, I’m treated very well and now I have to play and do my best, which is the most important thing", told Estadio 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC



There's still nothing decided between clubs with Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/4ro5djFcfG