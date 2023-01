🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: UEFA have abandoned their plan to expand the EUROs to 32 countries. 🇪🇺



The competition will remain as a 24 country tournament.



(Source: @martynziegler) pic.twitter.com/P4yQm2ilZm