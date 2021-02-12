52 mecze w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (12 – 14 lutego)

Po pucharowych emocjach pora wrócić do ligowych zmagań. W ten weekend polskie stacje telewizyjne pokażą mecze Premier League, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, La Liga, Serie A, Ekstraklasy, Ligue 1, Eredivisie, Primeira Liga, ligi czeskiej oraz ligi szkockiej.
Piątek będzie otwarciem ligowych zmagań, dlatego trudno spodziewać się tego dnia piłkarskiego hitu. Znacznie więcej będzie się działo w sobotę. Już o 13:30 Leicester zmierzy się z Liverpoolem. Obie drużyny sąsiadują ze sobą w Premier League. O 18:00 rozpocznie się spotkanie kolejki w Serie A. Napoli podejmie Juventus. Pół godziny później rozpocznie się starcie Manchesteru City z Tottenhamem.
W niedzielę również nie zabraknie bardzo ciekawych spotkań. O 17:30 Jagiellonia Białystok zmierzy się w ramach Ekstraklasy z Legią Warszawą. W hitowym meczu tego dnia Inter podejmie Lazio. Najciekawiej zapowiadający się walentynkowy mecz rozpocznie się o 20:45.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 12 lutego 2021
18:30 Kiel – Wurzburger Kickers (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Śląsk Wrocław – Wisła Kraków (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:30 RB Lipsk – Augsburg (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
20:45 Bologna – Benevento (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Celta Vigo – Elche (Canal+ Sport 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 13 lutego
13:00 Regensburg – Fortuna Dusseldorf (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
13:30 Leicester – Liverpool (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Granada – Atletico Madryt (Eleven Sports 2)
15:00 Cracovia – Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Torino – Genoa (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Stuttgart – Hertha (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Borussia Dortmund – Hoffenheim (Canal+ Premium)
15:30 Bayer Leverkusen – Mainz (Eleven Sports 4)
16:00 Crystal Palace – Burnley (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:00 Slavia Praga – Pardubice (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
16:15 Sevilla – Huesca (Eleven Sports 2)
17:00 PSG – Nicea (Canal+ Family, Eleven Sports 3)
17:30 Pogoń Szczecin – Piast Gliwice (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Napoli – Juventus (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Union Berlin – Schalke (Eleven Sports 2)
18:30 Eibar – Valladolid (Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Manchester City – Tottenham (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:45 Heracles – Ajax (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
20:00 Raków Częstochowa – Lechia Gdańsk (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
20:45 Spezia – Milan (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Barcelona – Alaves (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Brighton – Aston Villa (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Lyon – Montpellier (nSport+, Eleven Sports 4)
21:30 Porto – Boavista (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 14 lutego
12:30 AS Roma – Udinese (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
13:00 St. Johnstone – Celtic (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
13:00 Southampton – Wolves (Canal+ Sport 2)
13:00 Monaco – Lorient (Eleven Sports 3)
14:00 Getafe – Real Sociedad (nSport+)
14:30 Feyenoord – Willem II (Polsat Sport Premium 2)
15:00 Cagliari – Atalanta (Eleven Sports 1)
15:00 Sampdoria – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 West Brom – Manchester United (Canal+ Premium)
15:00 Wisła Płock – Lech Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Koeln (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
16:00 Sparta Praga – Karwina (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
16:15 Real Madryt – Valencia (Canal+ Sport 2)
17:30 Jagiellonia Białystok – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Premium, Canal+ Sport 3)
17:30 Arsenal – Leeds (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Crotone – Sassuolo (Eleven Sports 1)
18:00 Wolfsburg – Borussia M’gladbach (Canal+ Family)
18:30 Levante – Osasuna (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
20:00 Everton – Fulham (Canal+ Sport)
20:45 Inter – Lazio (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Villarreal – Betis (Canal+ Now, Canal+ Family)
21:00 Bordeaux – Marsylia (nSport+, Eleven Sports 2)
21:15 Moreirense – Benfica (Eleven Sports 3)
