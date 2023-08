Zieliński wciąż z realną szansą na zmianę klubu, oferta została podbita

#AlAhli have increase the bid for Piotr #Zielinski to convince the polish midfielder to join Saudi’s Club. Ready a contract until 2026 (€15M/year). Offered €25M to #Napoli as reveled one month ago. Zielinski reflecting ad Al Ahli are quite confident to finalize… #transfers 🇸🇦 https://t.co/IOFUqNAW30