UPDATE: Giorgos Giakoumakis (pictured at the airport yesterday) has passed a medical in The Netherlands, ahead of a proposed move to Urawa Red Diamonds.



Atlanta United are still trying to gazump URD. But, their loan with option-to-buy bids have been rejected by Celtic, so far. https://t.co/9HsF44e77d pic.twitter.com/02HrD9zYB5