Rewelacyjny wychowanek Benfiki na celowniku angielskich ekip

English clubs are monitoring Aberdeen striker Duk, he has 13 goals & 6 assists this season in Scotland after Darren Mowbray signed him 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇻 #transfers



Duk joined Aberdeen from Benfica on 50% deal for free, now attracting interest from English clubs for the summer. pic.twitter.com/LQlM5IiOPk