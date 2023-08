🚨🎖️| Kylian Mbappe update from @lequipe:



• Real Madrid want Mbappe to PUBLICALLY say ‘I want to leave’

• Florentino Perez would be ready to make the first offer of €180M if Kylian does this.

• Real Madrid’s offer could even reach €200M, but depends on Kylian pic.twitter.com/2PxiPraMfQ