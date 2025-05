Real Madryt chce sprowadzić Argentyńczyka. Transfer od krok od finalizacji

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid will inform Como and Nico Páz on final decision about buy back clause this week.



The clause available for Real Madrid is €8m this summer, €9m in 2025 and €10m in 2026.



Real also mantain 50% sell-on clause.



Xabi Alonso, involved in the decision.