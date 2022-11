Barça director Cruyff: "We've been tracking Mohamed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus… but he's attracting interest", told RAC 1. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB



"He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes – I know him well". pic.twitter.com/QjDmmYIrWp