🚨 Manchester United are set for a major squad overhaul next summer, with as many as eight players set to leave:



👋 Antony

👋 Sancho

👋 Rashford

👋 Casemiro

👋 Eriksen

👋 Evans

👋 Heaton

👋 Lindelof

👋 Hojlund

👋 Mount



(Source: @MirrorFootball) pic.twitter.com/H05ONBc5vT