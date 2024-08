🚨🆕 #LFC 🇩🇿

Liverpool, who made important moves in the summer transfer window, have their eyes set on Wolves' left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.



🗣️ The Merseyside club have started talks with Wolves to bring the Algerian star to Anfield. This move is part of Liverpool's strategy to… pic.twitter.com/66J48LlvZC